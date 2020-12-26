Advertisement

Dec. 26 is National Thank You Note Day

By Elissa Borden
Published: Dec. 26, 2020
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - With Christmas officially behind us, what better way to put a bow on the holidays than sending out thank you notes?

Whether you love your gifts or are planning on re-gifting, proper etiquette is writing a quick note to mark your appreciation.

Nancie Dunn is a Vermont card-maker, and store-owner. She says lots of customers that come into her store have never received an acknowledgement following a gift or favor.

But with holidays keeping people apart, now is more important than ever to show your loved ones how grateful you are.

“It only costs a stamp and the cost of a card and I think people are extremely touched especially right now when people can’t really get together physically and give a hug,” says Dunn. “I think it’s just vital do whatever they can to be in touch and to talk about their feelings of thanks and appreciation and gratitude.”

While Dunn is just one of many card-makers in Vermont, her cards are available at her store, Sweet Cecily in Middlebury and other retailers in Vermont.

