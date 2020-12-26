Advertisement

Historic Rockingham clock to get face lift

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (AP) - The historic Rockingham Town Hall clock tower in the village of Bellows Falls is expected to get a little brighter.

Town Manager Scott Pickup says the lighting of some of the four faces of the 1926 clock tower is fading.

The Bennington Banner reports that according to Pickup work is expected to start in early January to make the town clock more visible. Pickup says the town is looking at options and it appears that the fix is expected to cost up to $20,000.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High water in Sucker Brook in Salisbury, Vt.
Christmas storm brings record-breaking warmth, high-water, scattered outages
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
Gov. Phil Scott at Thursday's briefing
Gov. Scott offers Christmas Eve COVID update
Pauline's Cafe in Shelburne was among the restaurants remaining open Christmas Day.
Some restaurants opt to remain open for COVID Christmas
EMS workers serenade Dr. Anthony Fauci ahead of his 80th birthday.
Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work

Latest News

Tips on what is and is not recyclable
Christmas is wrapping up, here’s some tips on how to recycle
best bang for your buck
How to make the most out of your gift cards
Fun things to do this Saturday
What to do Saturday, Dec. 26th
Catskills ski resort damaged by avalanche