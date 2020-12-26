Historic Rockingham clock to get face lift

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (AP) - The historic Rockingham Town Hall clock tower in the village of Bellows Falls is expected to get a little brighter.

Town Manager Scott Pickup says the lighting of some of the four faces of the 1926 clock tower is fading.

The Bennington Banner reports that according to Pickup work is expected to start in early January to make the town clock more visible. Pickup says the town is looking at options and it appears that the fix is expected to cost up to $20,000.

