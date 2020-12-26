Advertisement

How to make the most out of your gift cards

best bang for your buck
best bang for your buck
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gift cards are the most popular gift this year, how can you get the most bang for your buck?

According to the National Retail Federation’s annual holiday survey 49 percent of people say they planned to purchase between three and four of them. The survey expected consumers to spend a total of 27.5 billion dollars on gift cards. But not all of that money gets used.

Another survey found that 25 percent of adults let their gift cards expire, and 22 percent end up losing them.

The Federal Trade Commission encourages people to use their gift cards as soon as possible, and treat them like cash. They also encourage consumers to read the fine print, in case of location restrictions, or expiration dates. This will help reduce the chances of you missing out.

In the event you receive a card to an undesirable place you can sell it for cash, or trade it for another card online.

