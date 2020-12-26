What to do Saturday, Dec. 26th

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at what to do on this Saturday.

Burlington City Arts will host a free art installation Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Vermont Artist Clay Mohrman created “Radiant Thought”. Described as a light and sound installation. It was inspired by Mohraman’s personal response to emotional processing and managing anxiety. The display is made out of plexiglass, lights, and music. The exhibit is programmed to mimic the neuro-responses of the brain.

Mohrman will also be showcasing an interactive meditation piece.

If you want an experience that will take you outdoors why not try dog sledding?

The Stoweflake Mountain Resort and Spa will be hosting dog sledding lessons Saturday, starting at 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. it is a great way to enjoy the outdoors, and safely spend some time with the family.

In this introductory course you’ll learn the history of the sport, and even get to meet the pups. Make sure to dress in warm layer with appropriate winter outdoor gear.

Another music concert series is kicking off virtually in Vermont.

Higher Ground and Vermont Department of Tourism presents the new five-part music concert series. This series is meant to keep visitors and residents connected to live music and arts in the state. It’s called ‘Forevergreen: A Vermont Adventure in Music Concert Series.’

The series starts Saturday, Dec. 26th., at 7 p.m. The first episode will feature Kat Wright, Twiddle, and more. Grace Potter will also be making an appearance in a later episode.

The episodes will stream live on the Vermont Tourism YouTube and Facebook channels at 7:00pm.

