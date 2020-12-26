Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We have much quieter weather for this weekend, though a trough will bring scattered snow showers today, especially this afternoon and evening. An inch or so of accumulation is possible, especially in the Adirondacks. Highs today will be more seasonable...in the upper 20s to low 30s. Any snow showers will end tonight, with a decent day on Sunday. Expect partly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 30s.

A clipper will bring valley showers and mountain snow showers on Monday. The mountains could see a couple inches accumulation. Tuesday will be dry and seasonably cold, with highs in the 20s. Wednesday will be dry and warmer.

We could be ending the year with another messy storm...similar to the storm we’ve just had. Rain is possible Thursday afternoon, which could continue into early New Year’s Day, then end as snow or snow showers, depending on the models. Stay tuned to WCAX on air and online for the latest on this storm.

