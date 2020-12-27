Advertisement

Brattleboro voters to decide on retail sale of marijuana

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - Voters in the town of Brattleboro will be asked in March whether to allow retail sales of marijuana products in their community.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports that the Select Board decided this week to put the question on the Town Meeting Day ballot.

Vermont legislators passed a bill at the end of the last legislative session that would set up a system to legalize sales of recreational marijuana in the state.

The bill became law without Republican Gov. Phil Scott’s signature, meaning that retail sales of marijuana could start in two years.

