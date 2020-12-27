Burlington fire sparks downtown power outages

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Electric says it’s working to restore power in the area of Main Street and South Winooski Avenue after a fire broke out on Church Street Saturday morning.

The Burlington Fire Department says the fire started below Rasputin’s Bar. Firefighters responded to the scene just before noon. They say an electrical panel behind a wall probably sparked it. Next door, employees at Red Panda saw smoke coming out of their basement into restaurant. They immediately called 911. Officials say thanks to the restaurant’s quick response, damage to the building was minimal.

“The building does have sprinklers and fire alarms, but neither of those activated because the fire wasn’t that big yet. So, having early detection and early notification certainly makes a big difference,” said Burlington Fire Chief Steven Locke.

Several area departments assisted to prevent the fire from spreading throughout the large building. Church Street was shut down for several hours.

No one got hurt.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.