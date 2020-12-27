Church Street Marketplace businesses bustling on day after Christmas

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The holiday shopping season is over, but many are still supporting small businesses.

“Not all sales are going to Amazon or through Amazon so that’s very heartening,” said David Sisco of Designer’s Circle and Vintage Jewelers.

Designer’s Circle says lots of people came in this year saying they wanted to shop local and that the business will never be able to recover some of the losses from the spring’s shutdown, but this holiday season went well.

“So even though it was difficult in that the traffic was done we actually ended up doing better than last year so my gratitude is certainly overflowing,” said Sisco.

Right next door at Homeport, the store was busy with people continuing to shop and make returns while helping local businesses keep going after an uncertain year.

“You have to give something back to the community. Community gives so much to us, especially on Christmas,” said shopper Rijad Kapetanovic.

“I mean we live in Vermont, right, so people are really pleasant, and they want to support their neighbors, so it’s really nice to see people coming out and supporting their local businesses,” Homeport manager Francois Bouchett said.

People down on Church Street were also trying to get some post-Christmas deals.

“I’m from Russia and we celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, so we are actually shopping for our Christmas, but we are taking advantage of deals because we are still yet to celebrate,” said shopper Maria Kapetanovic.

Though businesses were bustling on Dec. 26, retailers are headed into the slowest months of the year. Some business owners tell Channel 3 News that the success of this holiday season will help sustain them through the spring.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.