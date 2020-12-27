Early morning fire strikes Burlington residential building

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Fire Department battled a fire in a downtown residential building in the early morning hours on Sunday.

The call came in around 2:30 a.m. for a fire on South Union Street in Burlington. The building is just across the street from Edmunds Middle School.

While Burlington Fire Department did confirm the fire, no other details are known at this time.

