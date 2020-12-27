Advertisement

Early morning fire strikes Burlington residential building

Burlington Fire Department battled a fire in a downtown residential building in the early...
Burlington Fire Department battled a fire in a downtown residential building in the early morning hours on Sunday.(WAYNE SAVAGE | WAYNE SAVAGE)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Fire Department battled a fire in a downtown residential building in the early morning hours on Sunday.

The call came in around 2:30 a.m. for a fire on South Union Street in Burlington. The building is just across the street from Edmunds Middle School.

While Burlington Fire Department did confirm the fire, no other details are known at this time.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catskills ski resort damaged by avalanche
High water in Sucker Brook in Salisbury, Vt.
Christmas storm brings record-breaking warmth, high-water, scattered outages
The Burlington Fire Department says the fire started below Rasputin’s Bar.
Burlington fire sparks downtown power outages
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
First responders found a male body in the building.
Newport apartment fire kills one

Latest News

Looking Ahead: New Year's Celebrations
Looking Ahead: New Year’s Celebrations
Fun things to do this Sunday
What to do Sunday, Dec. 27
Looking Ahead: New Year's Celebrations
Looking Ahead: New Year's Celebrations
What to do Sunday, Dec. 27