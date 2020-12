BENSON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Christmas night fire in Benson destroyed a two-story building.

The Orwell Fire Department says multiple crews from nearby towns responded to the scene around 10 p.m. Friday. But by the time firefighters got there, the structure was completely engulfed. The home burned to the ground and is considered a total loss. No one got hurt.

