Icecats Fall in Woodcroft’s Gutterson Debut

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - 12th-ranked Northeastern was able to score three times on the power play over the first two periods to spoil Todd Woodcroft’s home debut with a 4-1 win Saturday night at Gutterson Fieldhouse. With the loss, Vermont fell to 0-3-0 on the season.

The Huskies struck twice in the first period then got a pair of goals from Gunnarwolfe Fontaine in the second to put the game out of reach and chase Catamount goaltender Tyler Harmon. The third period was better for UVM, as Gabe Carriere recorded 23 saves in relief of Harmon and recently eligible transfer Tristan Mullin scored his first Vermont goal.

The Cats return to action Sunday night when they host the Huskies again for a 7 p.m. puckdrop.

