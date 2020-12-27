Looking Ahead: New Year’s Celebrations

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - These few days between Christmas and New Years are sleepy, with many offices closed, and town meetings cancelled for the holidays.

The only thing on the calendar this week is New Year’s Celebrations, here are some suggestions for festive fun you can have, while keeping yourself safe.

looking ahead to New Year’s Eve is a virtual House Party, since normal house parties are a no-go. Highlight is hosting a celebration with hundreds of vermont-grown performers. They say you will be able to watch a live concert, cook with a chef, dance with an acrobat, and even attend an art crafting workshop. All from the comfort of your couch. it starts at 1 p.m. and goes until the New Year.

Also happening this Friday is a firework celebration, drive-in style.

The Middlebury Parks and Recreation Department worked with the American Legion Post 27 to make 2020 go out with a bang. This event is free and open to the public. The show will start at 6:30 p.m, at 277 Mary Hogan Dr, Middlebury, VT.

Looking ahead to New Year’s day is an event to help you get into a new groove.

Whether that’s to meditate more, lose weight, or to try to destress. SoulShine Power Yoga can help you clear your mind and body of the baggage of last year, and reign in the new year with a new perspective.

The class will go from 10:30 a.m. until Noon, and it will cost $20.

To sign up ], or learn more you can check out their event page.

