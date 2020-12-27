Advertisement

Martin Henry Freeman honored on Rutland sculpture trail

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - The first Black president of an American college is being honored with a sculpture in the Vermont city where he was born.

The larger-than-life-sized marble bust of Martin Henry Freeman was installed in Rutland last month, as part of its sculpture trail. It’s the eighth sculpture to be added to the sculpture trail aimed at celebrating local history and drawing more people to visit the working-class community.

Among the pieces is a marble relief honoring the Vermont volunteers who served in the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, made up of African Americans soldiers, during the Civil War.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catskills ski resort damaged by avalanche
High water in Sucker Brook in Salisbury, Vt.
Christmas storm brings record-breaking warmth, high-water, scattered outages
The Burlington Fire Department says the fire started below Rasputin’s Bar.
Burlington fire sparks downtown power outages
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
First responders found a male body in the building.
Newport apartment fire kills one

Latest News

Looking Ahead: New Year's Celebrations
Looking Ahead: New Year’s Celebrations
Fun things to do this Sunday
What to do Sunday, Dec. 27
Kingdom Trails Association secures 271 acres of land
Brattleboro voters to decide on retail sale of marijuana