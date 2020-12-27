Newport apartment fire kills one

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - An apartment fire in Newport has killed one man and displaced others.

Local police and fire departments say they responded to the fire on Pleasant Street around 9:15 p.m. They say when they got there, the fire was intense, and the home was already severely damaged. A resident who escaped told first responders his roommate was still inside. Crews later found a body. Police have not identified the victim, while they notify his family. The Red Cross is assisting other tenants displaced by the fire.

