Newport apartment fire kills one

First responders found a male body in the building.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - An apartment fire in Newport has killed one man and displaced others.

Local police and fire departments say they responded to the fire on Pleasant Street around 9:15 p.m. They say when they got there, the fire was intense, and the home was already severely damaged. A resident who escaped told first responders his roommate was still inside. Crews later found a body. Police have not identified the victim, while they notify his family. The Red Cross is assisting other tenants displaced by the fire.

