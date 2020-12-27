Smartphone app helping local fire department save lives

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new smartphone app could save your life or help you save someone else’s.

The Pulse Point AED app allows anyone to snap a photo of an AED machine or automated external defibrillator, pinpoint its location, and submit it to the AED registration. Channel 3′s Kayla Martin has the details on how a local fire department is using this technology.

Pulse point AED is a way to track the location of defibrillators. EMS Coordinator Tony Simanskas has taken on the program for the Williston area.

“Once it is logged into the registry, it will activate into my notifications, since I am the administrator, saying, ‘Hey there is a new AED that has been uploaded,’” Simanskas said.

Anyone can submit a photo and location of an AED. Simanskas will then review the submission and approve it, so rescue teams, and even you, will know where to find one in Williston.

“Every minute that goes by without CPR or the use of AED is a 10 percent reduction in survivability,” said Williston firefighter Prescott Nadeau. He says it takes his department just over five minutes to get to an emergency.

“That means that there’s almost a 50 percent reduction in survivability before we even arrive on scene,” Nadeau said. He says this tool could drastically increase the chance of survival for a person with a heart condition. It could mean the difference between life and death. That is why the device can be used by anyone, with no training required.

“You can literally pick up an AED for the first the very first time and it will walk you through the process of what you need to do,” Nadeau said.

The goal is to expand the app locations to other fire departments.

