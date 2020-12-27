Advertisement

UMall business donates hundreds of teddy bears for kids with trauma

Out of the 900 bears Go Calendar sold, 800 were donated back.
By Kayla Martin
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A business in South Burlington’s University Mall is bringing comfort to kids who’ve suffered from trauma.

Go Calendar kiosk owner Craig Hahn says he’s collected 800 teddy bears to donate to local fire and EMS stations. Other Go Calendar stores across the country collected only 200 bears on average. So, Hahn says our community went above and beyond. Firefighter/Paramedic Marc Hachey says something as simple as a teddy bear can make a lasting impact on a child.

“Having something like this to hand to them makes our lives a little bit easier, and it makes the trip a little bit more um enjoyable and comfortable for the kid,” Hachey said.

“It’s been absolutely unbelievable what Vermonters have done. I mean, 800 bears absolutely blows my mind,” Hahn said.

The store has been selling the bears at a discounted price. Customers can either donate the bear or keep it for themselves. Out of 900 bears sold, 800 were donated back.

