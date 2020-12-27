What to do Sunday, Dec. 27

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at what to do on this Sunday.

Sunday is the last day of Split/Screen, A streaming service of classic films set in Vermont.

The Vermont International Film Festival presents VERMONT ON FILM. Such classics include: Baby Boom, Welcome Home, and Spellbound to name a few. In addition to the movies themselves there will also be post-screening conversation opportunities.

Individual tickets are $12.50. To learn more about the program and their movie selection click here. If you want to learn more about more about the program itself check out their page.

Stoweflake Mountain Resort and Spa will be hosting a cookie decorating session this Sunday.

The event starts at 4 p.m. and will go until 6 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. To learn more check out their event page.

Toys For Boys And Girls and Troy Austin will be hosting a holiday light parade Sunday night. It will take place at Essex high school from 5 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. This event will also be free and open to the public.

The parade is an effort to say thank you to the Essex community for supporting Troy’s Toy Drive for 6 years. They will be driving through Essex. Starting at the high school and ending at The Champlain Valley Exposition.

They are looking for folks to decorate their card and participate in the parade. If you want to take part contact Troy Austin at 802-238-6197.

That wraps up what we have for you to do on this Sunday.

