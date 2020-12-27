Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A few stubborn snow showers will persist into the morning, followed by partly sunny skies for the afternoon. We’ll have pleasant highs in the low to mid 30s. A clipper system will pass us mainly to the north on Monday, though we’ll have cloudy skies with scattered showers and mountain snow showers. Little or no accumulation is expected.

Quiet weather will dominate the middle of the week, with partly sunny skies for Tuesday and Wednesday. Our eyes then turn to a complex storm system to end the year. It’s now looking like it will come in two parts. First will be a cold front, which will bring showers on New Year’s Eve, then change to snow showers overnight. A lull is expected early on New Year’s Day, then a low pressure will ride along the front and could bring a round of messy weather for Friday afternoon into Saturday. The details will need to be ironed out in the days ahead, but right now we could receive snow, sleet and freezing rain Friday afternoon, changing briefly to rain early Saturday, then ending as snow showers Saturday afternoon. Stay tuned.

