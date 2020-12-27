BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A clipper system will mainly pass to our north on Monday, but will still be close enough to bring scattered showers and mountain snow showers. Locally up to an inch of snow is possible in the mountains. It will be a bit warmer, with highs in the 30s to around 40 degrees. High pressure will then give us a lot of sunshine on Tuesday, but it will be a bit blustery and cold, with highs in the low 20s. Wednesday will be dry and warmer.

Things are looking active as we end 2020. New Year’s Eve actually isn’t looking too significant, though a cold front will come through with showers, possibly ending briefly as snow showers overnight. The focus will be on a low pressure that’s expected to develop along the front on New Year’s Day, and try to head our way. It will be battling with a high pressure in Canada, so the question will be how far north it gets. Right now, a messy mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain is likely, especially Friday afternoon and evening, then changing to showers overnight and lasting into Saturday, before finally ending as snow showers Saturday night. A lot can change over the next several days, so stay tuned for the latest updates on this storm. Sunday is looking much quieter, with seasonably cold temperatures.

