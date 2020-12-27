BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a much quieter “day after Christmas,” though lake-effect snow did pile up some snow in St. Lawrence County, New York. Sunday will be a nice end to the final weekend of 2020, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 30s. A clipper system will pass mainly to our north on Monday, though we’ll have scattered showers and mountain snow showers.

The middle of the week is looking decent, with partly sunny skies Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday will be fairly cold, with highs in the mid 20s. Wednesday will have highs in the low to mid 30s.

The year could be ending with another messy, complex storm. It’s still early in the game and models differ, but it looks like rain by afternoon on New Year’s Eve, and continuing into early morning on New Year’s Day. It’s then expected to change to afternoon snow showers or a messy mix. We’ll be keeping an eye on this storm through the week.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.