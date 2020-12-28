About 21,000 in NH will miss out on a week of unemployment

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - State officials say while the COVID-19 relief bill signed by President Donald Trump includes $120 billion for unemployment insurance, about 21,000 people in New Hampshire will miss out on a week of benefits.

The massive, year-end catchall bill that Trump signed into law Sunday revives supplemental federal pandemic unemployment benefits at $300 per week through March 14.

Richard Lavers, the deputy commissioner for the state Department of Employment Security, told WMUR-TV that gig workers, those who are self-employed and others will miss out on a week of benefits. But he says they should file for last week, which was a payable week.

