Berlin, New Hampshire, sees spike in COVID cases

BERLIN, NH. (WCAX) -

As Coid-19 cases are declining in some parts of our region, Berlin New Hampshire is seeing a spike in numbers.

“My take on it, everyone was in a little bit of denial when it all happened and now its a little bit of reality where they are starting to see a lot more cases,” said Jim Boyd of Fryeburg, Maine.

Boyd travels all over New Hampshire for work. He says the vast majority of people he encounters are taking the pandemic seriously. I bumped into him making a delivery in downtown Berlin which has had a mask ordinance in place for a little more than a month.

“The ones that don’t where the masks you can almost tell by the way they look at you that they are just not going to put that mask on,” Boyd said.

As of Sunday, Berlin was reporting 113 active cases of Covid-19. That’s almost half the total number of cases in the city since the pandemic first began. The new cases include 63 inmates and 19 staff at the nearby Northern New Hampshire Correctional facility.

“I am concerned about it,” said Aaron Throneberry.

Throneberry owns a business on Main Street. He was forced to closed for a month during the first wave of the pandemic.

“Generally people have been really well about it. At least in my shop. I haven’t had to ask anybody to put their masks back on,” he said.

But some community members, in this region of the state, are still reluctant when it comes to wearing a mask which city officials say could be contributing to the spread.

“There are certain hygienic standards that you need to maintain working in the kitchen. Ok,” said Danny DeBaere.

The line cook believes there are better ways to stop the virus.

“Wash your hands like you should do normally,” DeBaere said.

New Hampshire as a whole, is reporting close to 7,000 active cases- and health officials are bracing for a possible post-holiday surge.

“We will pull through it no matter what. We always have and I have a firm belief that we always will,” Throneberry said.

When that day will come, is still not known.

“I would like to say we are at a turning point but I think we are right in the middle of all of this and everybody just needs to be diligent,” Boyd said.

Governor Sununu has issued a statewide mask mandate which is set to expire mid-January. However, it will likely be extended if the numbers continue to rise.

