Burlington airport sees 80 percent fewer travelers this holiday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Christmas week is normally a bustling time at the Burlington International Airport, but the airport is reporting seeing less than 20 percent of the normal number of travelers.

“Business is amazingly slow which is great,” says Gene Richards, the director of aviation at the Burlington International Airport.

Richards says in the time before and after Christmas -- an average of 11,000 travelers come through the Burlington airport, but this year -- he’s only seen about 2,000.

Even though the airport is losing more than 80 percent of its holiday business, Richards says he isn’t upset.

“This is a real blessing in our eyes to have less people traveling in and out of Vermont. We know that the bounce from the holidays will hopefully be a little less because of it,” Richards explained.

The fraction of people who did decide to fly in or out of Vermont tells Channel 3 that it’s been a positive experience, despite having to quarantine for 14 days.

Ashtyn Laputka was flying back to Utah after quarantining and visiting Vermont and says, “Everybody keeps their distance and I feel like anyone that’s willing to fly at this point has enough common sense and decency to follow all the rules and regulations to keep their space and do everything they need to.”

Flyers also say they found the whole process a lot smoother with fewer people.

“I think everyone’s done a great job at maintaining distance and being careful of other people and maintaining a solid etiquette to make sure that everybody’s safe so I felt super safe,” said Wade Houston, who was flying back to Miami.

Throughout the airport, there are 80 signs reminding flyers about the state’s 14-day quarantine requirement.

“If you are traveling please bring your patience, please wear a mask, and be diligent we really want to get through this,” says Richards.

The airport has also installed a new filtration system to combat sicknesses like COVID and the flu.

