Caught on camera: person falls through thin ice on Mirror Lake

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 12:29 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - After the unseasonably warm temperatures of the last few days, our region is on thin ice -- literally. And a local received an unpleasant reminder to follow important safety rules.

A clip from the Ausable River Association’s livestream of Mirror Lake shows a person falling through the ice into freezing cold water. It took the person 30 seconds to swim back to the dock.

Always check ice thickness and wear a flotation device before stepping foot on any frozen body of water.

