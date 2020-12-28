Advertisement

Crash victim says plea deal for repeat offender is too lenient

Michael Arnold-File photo
Michael Arnold-File photo(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A woman who was hit by a drunk driver as she was snowblowing her driveway feels justice won’t happen.

The incident happened a year ago in Essex. Sentencing is scheduled for this week.

Our Ike Bendavid talked with the family. They say they are frustrated and they want more done. They say the expected plea deal on Tuesday is not enough.

A neighbor’s security camera captured video of the incident. It shows Michael Arnold, 30, of Essex, driving north and then failing to stop after he hit Shirley Snelling Sexton.

At the time of the crash, Arnold’s blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit for driving. He had two previous DUI convictions.

Snelling Sexton says she has been living with constant pain and her husband says an expected plea deal of 96 hours-- all time served-- and five years probation is not enough. That deal is expected to be presented in court Tuesday.

“The frustration in not being able to face Mr. Arnold, look him in the eye, read my victim’s statement, my wife’s and my daughter’s, because our lives have been devastated. This is not going away; this is for life now,” said Jim Sexton, Shirley Snelling Sexton’s husband.

“Frustrated, very frustrated, lot of hypertension, a lot of stress,” Shirley Snelling Sexton said.

I reached out to the state’s attorney’s office and could not get further comment or confirm the terms of the plea deal. A judge has not approved the sentencing as of yet. That sentencing is expected Tuesday.

