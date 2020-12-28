Cuomo announces $1M fine for vaccine fraud

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York’s governor is worried about fraud in the way the coronavirus vaccine is handed out.

The state says 22,000 doses of vaccine will be delivered to the North Country by the end of this week. Health care workers and residents of congregate-care facilities, like nursing homes, continue to be prioritized for receiving shots.

But Gov. Andrew Cuomo is worried there could be a temptation by some health care providers to let people jump ahead in line.

“The vaccine is a valuable commodity. And you have many people who want the vaccine and you’ll have fraud in the vaccine process,” said Cuomo, D-New York.

New York State Police are already investigating one case of potential fraud.

Cuomo is warning health care providers they could lose their licenses and be fined $1 million if they administer doses to people who are not eligible under state criteria.

New York’s governor says rapid testing be the key to fully reopening the economy even before the vaccine is widely administered.

From restaurants to retail to travel and tourism, entire sectors of the economy have been crippled by restrictions put in place to battle the coronavirus. The arrival of vaccines is spurring hope those restrictions will soon be lifted.

But health experts say it could take 6-12 more months to spread the vaccine enough for so-called herd immunity.

Cuomo says we can’t wait that long.

“That means a longer period than since this began. That is not possible economically, psychologically. It’s just not possible,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo says New York is working to develop a system for rapid-result testing to be used to screen people and allow a return to normal activities. The state is testing the concept with the Buffalo Bills football team to allow fans to attend the team’s upcoming home playoff game.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.