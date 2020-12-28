Fire officials offer up safety tips after busy holiday weekend

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Several weekend fires are sparking words of caution from officials.

To prevent a problem in your home, they offered the following guidelines.

Get your chimney inspected and cleaned annually

Gift wrap, any holiday packing materials, or green wood shouldn’t go in your chimney fire

Always turn off a portable heater before leaving the house.

Don’t use extension cords for long periods of time. These cords are meant for temporary use only as they can get burnt out and spark fires if left plugged in for too long.

Fire officials say you can never be too careful.

“People often say it’s not going to happen to me, it won’t happen to me, but it very well might. Taking those extra few second to make sure that your home is fire safe as we enter the New Year could save you and your loved ones a lot of heartache,” said Prescott Nadeau, a senior firefighter with the Williston Fire Department.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, as soon as cold weather sets in, heating equipment is the second leading cause of fires. Cooking is the first.

