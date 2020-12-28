Advertisement

Fire officials offer up safety tips after busy holiday weekend

By Kayla Martin
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 6:01 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Several weekend fires are sparking words of caution from officials.

To prevent a problem in your home, they offered the following guidelines.

  • Get your chimney inspected and cleaned annually
  • Gift wrap, any holiday packing materials, or green wood shouldn’t go in your chimney fire
  • Always turn off a portable heater before leaving the house.
  • Don’t use extension cords for long periods of time. These cords are meant for temporary use only as they can get burnt out and spark fires if left plugged in for too long.

Fire officials say you can never be too careful.

“People often say it’s not going to happen to me, it won’t happen to me, but it very well might. Taking those extra few second to make sure that your home is fire safe as we enter the New Year could save you and your loved ones a lot of heartache,” said Prescott Nadeau, a senior firefighter with the Williston Fire Department.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, as soon as cold weather sets in, heating equipment is the second leading cause of fires. Cooking is the first.

Weekend fires:

Early morning fire strikes Burlington residential building

Burlington fire sparks downtown power outages

Newport apartment fire kills one

Fire burns Benson home to the ground

