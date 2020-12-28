First responders say “No ice is safe ice” after person falls through ice

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - After a close call over the weekend, first responders are reminding you that no ice is safe ice. Kelly O’Brien explains.

It’s been an unusually warm winter but that hasn’t stopped people from walking out and testing the strength of the ice. Just this weekend at Mirror Lake in Lake Placid, somebody fell through.

Brendan Wiltse works with the Adirondack Watershed Institute, Saturday he checked the live stream video of Mirror Lake, “as someone that works out there all year long, I check it frequently.”

He works with bodies of water for a living, particularly Mirror Lake for the last several years. “Curious about the condition of the ice since it had been so warm and raining,” he said as to why he was checking on the live stream, “I noticed a hole in the ice.”

Wondering what caused that hole, he looked back at the video and saw a man walking around on the ice and then falling through it.

He clipped the entire encounter, just over a minute and 30 seconds, and posted it to social media. “I know the dangers of walking on ice this time of year,” he said. “I feel like it’s important that the public understand it’s not something just to take casually.”

Monday, the lake showed footprints frozen on top of the ice and families testing the strength of the ice that was there

Lake Placid Fire Chief Torry Hoffman said, “the way our winter is going it’s hard to tell when ice is going to be safe enough to be on. No ice is really safe ice.”

Chief Hoffman said the department never got a call for an ice rescue over the weekend, but they are prepared to handle calls if someone were trapped in the ice. In the video, you can see the person was able to get out of the water.

The Chief said they don’t get a lot of calls for people trapped in ice, “Fortunately, I think we don’t see a lot of it, and I think a lot of people are aware of the ice,

However, if someone does find themselves in this situation, Chief Hoffman says to stay calm and try to lift yourself out of the water. “The safest way to stay on the ice without falling through it again is to keep yourself low, spread your body weight out on the ice crawl back towards the shoreline,” he said.

