Advertisement

Harmful Spotted Lanternfly getting closer to Vermont; still not here

By Alexandra Montgomery
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 6:48 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Spotted Lanternfly is the closest it’s been to Vermont, according to bug experts.

Vermont entomologist Judy Rosovsky says they were found in Pennsylvania in 2014 and are moving on out.

We’ve told you before it hasn’t been found in Vermont yet, but has been found in New York.

Now, Rosovsky says there’s an infestation in southern Connecticut that will be hard to eliminate and says Vermont had a recent close call.

”There was a nursery that sent out a bunch of trees that had egg masses on them, so we were busy running around making sure we didn’t get any of those trees. Some of those other states did get those trees and did get those egg masses, so they were able to find them and destroy them,” she said.

While Vermont lucked out that time, Rosovsky says that kind of thing will continue to happen and the bug will eventually hit the state.

The Spotted Lanternfly is problematic because it oozes sludge that turns into mold and hurts plants.

Related Stories:

Spotted lanternfly: Next potential threat to Vermont plants

Invasive insect spotted twice in upstate New York

NY officials take action against new invasive insect

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Burlington Fire Department battled a fire in a downtown residential building in the early...
Early morning fire strikes Burlington residential building
The Burlington Fire Department says the fire started below Rasputin’s Bar.
Burlington fire sparks downtown power outages
Multiple crews responded to the burning home around 10 p.m. Friday.
Fire burns Benson home to the ground
First responders found a male body in the building.
Newport apartment fire kills one
The New England Culinary Institute (NECI) will close after current students graduate in the...
New England Culinary Institute to close

Latest News

Sugarbush now offering socially-distanced base lodges
Sugarbush now offering private, socially-distanced base lodges
Now that Christmas is over, the Vermont Health Department is encouraging everyone to continue...
Health experts encourage COVID testing following Christmas gatherings
Fun things to do this Saturday
What to do Saturday, Dec. 26th
Matthew Merrill
NH trooper injured in shooting still recovering in hospital
A New Hampshire trooper injured in a shooting that left a man dead is continuing to recover in...
NH trooper injured in shooting still recovering in hospital