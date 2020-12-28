Harmful Spotted Lanternfly getting closer to Vermont; still not here

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Spotted Lanternfly is the closest it’s been to Vermont, according to bug experts.

Vermont entomologist Judy Rosovsky says they were found in Pennsylvania in 2014 and are moving on out.

We’ve told you before it hasn’t been found in Vermont yet, but has been found in New York.

Now, Rosovsky says there’s an infestation in southern Connecticut that will be hard to eliminate and says Vermont had a recent close call.

”There was a nursery that sent out a bunch of trees that had egg masses on them, so we were busy running around making sure we didn’t get any of those trees. Some of those other states did get those trees and did get those egg masses, so they were able to find them and destroy them,” she said.

While Vermont lucked out that time, Rosovsky says that kind of thing will continue to happen and the bug will eventually hit the state.

The Spotted Lanternfly is problematic because it oozes sludge that turns into mold and hurts plants.

