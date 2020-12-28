Health experts encourage COVID testing following Christmas gatherings

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Now that Christmas is over, the Vermont Health Department is encouraging everyone to continue to take steps to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The health department says if you did gather with people from other households this holiday, you should get tested on day 7 or later. They say you also shouldn’t see anyone who’s high risk.

If you hosted out-of-state visitors or left Vermont, you should quarantine and stay away from others for 14 days.

We hope you had a happy and safe holiday. If you did gather with people from other households, you can still lower the... Posted by Vermont Department of Health on Saturday, December 26, 2020

This comes as the Vermont Health Department is reporting seven more COVID-related deaths since Christmas Eve. That brings the death toll to 127 people.

63 total new cases were reported Sunday.

We’re waiting to hear back from the health department if the latest deaths are connected.

In a breakdown of the COVID-related deaths by age, the health department found 67 of those deaths were over the age of 80, that’s more than 50 percent. Just 7 deaths were from people between the ages of 30-59.

