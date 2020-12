HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - New Year’s Eve will be hot in Hinesburg.

The Hinesburgh Public House is burning down 2020! Well, at least a sign of it.

As the bonfire turns this year to ashes, residents are invited to celebrate the new chapter with free hot cocoa and s’mores.

The event starts at 6 p.m.

124 hours and counting! Come to our NYE celebration. 12/31/20 6pm-9pm Posted by Hinesburgh Public House on Sunday, December 27, 2020

