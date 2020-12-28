Hoopcats Win Home Opener

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s hoops team was red-hot from the jump and rolled new conference rival NJIT 92-78 to claim the victory in their home opener Sunday afternoon at Patrick. The Cats got a combined 49 points from Stef Smith and recently returned Ryan Davis in the win.

Vermont was not a particularly gracious host in the Highlanders’ first ever America East Conference contest, scoring the first 15 points of the game and never really allowing NJIT to make a game of it. Ten Catamounts scored in the contest, including new transfer Thomas Murphy who tallied seven.

The Cats move to 2-1 on the season and will host NJIT again on Monday.

