How to safe someone’s life with an AED machine

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new app helps locate devices called AED machines in an emergency, but it’s only a life-saving tool if you know how to use it. Channel 3′s Kayla Martin breaks it down.

An AED, or automated external defibrillator, machine measures how the heart is doing. Every two minutes, it re-analyzes to make sure when you’re giving someone CPR, you’re doing the right thing.

Williston firefighter Prescott Nadeau says the combo of you doing CPR and the AED machine measuring the success is a life-saving pair. The CPR acts as a pause button to damage that is happening to the body, and the AED machine is what will sustain life until the EMT’s arrive.

AED’s are far more accessible now than 10 years ago, but EMS coordinator Tony Simanskas says there is still more that can be done.

“If we can increase the number of AED throughout our community, and the knowledge of where they are located, that’s only going to benefit the members of our community even more,” Simanskas said.

He says the new app that shows people where to find a nearby AED machine is just the first step.

PulsePoint has a broader system that is run by dispatchers. It would be able to send notifications out about cardiac arrests, road closures, natural disasters, or missing people. These messages would alert you about hazardous conditions, or about a person nearby in need of help.

“We are pursuing this hopefully in the future,” Simanskas said.

