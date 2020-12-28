Advertisement

How Vermonters connected with families for holidays during COVID

By Kayla Martin
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s no doubt Christmas looked different this year. And for many families, it was about connecting with each other virtually.

“My mom put together these elaborate cookie kits and gave them to all the cousins, and then they got together on Zoom and decorated cookies this year. Which was definitely different,” said Marika Krull, a Church Street shopper.

Like most families, Krull celebrated Christmas differently because of the pandemic. Krull and her daughter Ada agree that even if it was different, they were glad they could still do something together.

“Not quite the same but, better than, better than not doing anything together,” Krull said.

And the Krulls aren’t the only ones who are thankful for virtual meetups.

“So what has helped us out really is technology,” said Jimmy Nguyen, a Church Street shopper.

Since their loved ones live overseas, this family has been relying on their devices to stay connected.

“We played games and everything. We played charades, so it is a different Christmas, but if we have the family connection, you know that’s the most important thing. Even though they are not in person,” Nguyen said.

Technology wasn’t the only thing that was popular this year, shoppers we spoke to on Church Street say puzzles were a common gift. Many credit the pandemic for the new interest in board games and other at-home activities.

“During the lockdown especially, it was really high. Games and puzzles were super popular, and through Christmas, as well,” said Charlotte Coleman of Kidstructive Fun.

Coleman works sales at Kidstructive Fun in the University Mall in South Burlington and says they’ve seen an increase in sales of puzzles. So much so that manufacturers are having a hard time keeping up.

“We’ve actually been having a little trouble getting them back into stock because the manufacturing companies are having trouble keeping up with the demand for puzzles,” Coleman said.

Coleman says the trend could continue as long as people continue to spend more time at home.

“They just want to have something fun to do that isn’t always their screens all the time,” she said.

