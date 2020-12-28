Icecats Earn First Hockey East Point in Shootout Loss

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s hockey team dropped a 3-2 shootout decision to #12 Northeastern Sunday night at Gutterson Fieldhouse, but earned their first standings point of the season in the process.

The Catamounts fell behind twice in regulation, once late in the second and once early in the third, but rallied to even the game both times. Jacques Bouquot followed his own pipe shot in the second to knot the contest at 1-1 before Ray Vitolins tallied on a redirect in the third to eventually force overtime.

Neither Vermont nor Northeastern was able to break the deadlock in the five-minute extra frame, meaning the contest will officially go in the NCAA’s books as a tie. But there is a new rule in college hockey this year, allowing conferences to award an extra point in their standings to the winner of a best-of-three shootout. Hockey East has taken this option, and Gunnarwolfe Fontaine beat Tyler Harmon five hole for the only goal of the shootout.

The Cats will return to action for a two-game set at Providence Friday and Saturday.

