Judge rejects Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell’s bail bid

NEW YORK (AP) - A judge has rejected a $28.5 million proposed bail package for Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend, saying her incarceration is necessary to ensure she faces trial on charges she recruited teenage girls for Epstein to sexually abuse.

U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan rejected the proposed bail for Ghislaine Maxwell on Monday. But she did not immediately release an opinion explaining her reasoning.

Maxwell was arrested in early July in New Hampshire. She has remained at a federal lockup in Brooklyn ever since Nathan said there were no bail conditions that would ensure she would not flee.

Epstein killed himself in August 2019 at a Manhattan federal jail as he awaited a sex trafficking trial.

