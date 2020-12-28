Advertisement

Krowinski on agenda for upcoming Vermont legislative session

By Darren Perron
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Next week is the start of a new legislative session in Vermont, with new leadership in the House and Senate.

So this week on the 5 p.m. news, we are talking with those lawmakers about what they want to do and how they will get it done.

Our Darren Perron spoke with House Speaker-elect Jill Krowinski of Burlington about supporting Vermonters and Vermont businesses during COVID, paid family leave, the Vermont State Colleges System and more. Watch the video to see the full interview.

Krowinski on agenda for upcoming Vermont legislative session
What will federal stimulus package mean for Vermont unemployment?
