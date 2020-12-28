Advertisement

Man charged in plot to bring cocaine to Vermont from Peru

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Federal court records say a 39-year-old Montreal man is facing a cocaine trafficking charge that was part of a broader effort to transport 1,500 kilos from Peru to Vermont.

The court documents do not say what the ultimate destination of the cocaine was, but a number of people involved in the deal had traveled to Vermont from Canada.

Court records say Georges Yaghmour was arrested in Florida last month. His attorney did not return a call seeking comment.

The shipments of cocaine were part of the same plan that resulted in the kidnapping of a couple from Moira, New York, in late September who were smuggled to Canada before they were rescued by Quebec police. 

Related Stories:

Suspects whose arrest allegedly triggered kidnapping appear in court

International kidnapping of New York couple stems from Burlington drug bust

FBI: Kidnapping of elderly Moira couple drug-related

North Country couple targeted in international kidnapping case

FBI: Missing northern NY couple found safe

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The Burlington Fire Department battled a fire in a downtown residential building in the early...
Early morning fire strikes Burlington residential building
The New England Culinary Institute (NECI) will close after current students graduate in the...
New England Culinary Institute to close
The Burlington Fire Department says the fire started below Rasputin’s Bar.
Burlington fire sparks downtown power outages
It took this person 30 seconds to get out of the freezing water and back to the dock.
Caught on camera: Person falls through thin ice on Mirror Lake
Two people are in trouble this morning after a weekend incident in the University mall parking...
Two arrested after UMall parking lot incident

Latest News

Vt. House Speaker-elect Jill Krowinski-File photo
Krowinski on agenda for upcoming Vermont legislative session
Krowinski on agenda for upcoming Vermont legislative session
Krowinski on agenda for upcoming Vermont legislative session
What will federal stimulus package mean for Vermont unemployment?
What will federal stimulus package mean for Vermont unemployment?
Michael Arnold-File photo
Crash victim says plea deal for repeat offender is too lenient
toll
Report: Pandemic taking toll on Vermont economy, workforce