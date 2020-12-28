Man charged in plot to bring cocaine to Vermont from Peru

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Federal court records say a 39-year-old Montreal man is facing a cocaine trafficking charge that was part of a broader effort to transport 1,500 kilos from Peru to Vermont.

The court documents do not say what the ultimate destination of the cocaine was, but a number of people involved in the deal had traveled to Vermont from Canada.

Court records say Georges Yaghmour was arrested in Florida last month. His attorney did not return a call seeking comment.

The shipments of cocaine were part of the same plan that resulted in the kidnapping of a couple from Moira, New York, in late September who were smuggled to Canada before they were rescued by Quebec police.

