Monolith mystery continues

PITTSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The monolith on a mountain in Pittsfield gets even more mysterious!

The general manager at Riverside Farm, Peter Borden, tells Channel 3 News the 8-foot metal monolith disappeared Tuesday. All that was left was the base of the structure, sand, and footprints. Two days later, Borden says he noticed it had returned Christmas Eve!

Sounds like the Grinch who stole the structure had a change of heart...

