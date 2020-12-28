Advertisement

Monolith mystery continues

Riverside Farm manager Peter Borden says all that was left of the monolith Tuesday was the base...
Riverside Farm manager Peter Borden says all that was left of the monolith Tuesday was the base of the structure, sand, and some footprints.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The monolith on a mountain in Pittsfield gets even more mysterious!

The general manager at Riverside Farm, Peter Borden, tells Channel 3 News the 8-foot metal monolith disappeared Tuesday. All that was left was the base of the structure, sand, and footprints. Two days later, Borden says he noticed it had returned Christmas Eve!

Sounds like the Grinch who stole the structure had a change of heart...

