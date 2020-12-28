New England Culinary Institute to close

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - After four decades, the New England Culinary Institute is closing.

In a letter to the community, the Montpelier-based college announces it is discontinuing all credit-bearing courses, immediately commencing a teach-out. Once current students graduate next Spring, the school will shut down for good, though leaders haven’t specified a date.

NECI President Milan Milasinovic says “the pandemic proved to be the burden that we could not overcome.” He partially blames the state’s requirement to close all retail operations in March for limiting their ability to properly educate culinary students on an “economically viable basis.” Milasinovic says the decision comes after tireless deliberation.

Once instructors complete the teach-out, the North Coast College in Cleveland, Ohio will serve as the Institution of Record for New England Culinary Institute.

