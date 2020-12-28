NH trooper injured in shooting still recovering in hospital

DALTON, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire trooper injured in a shooting that left a man dead is continuing to recover in a hospital.

The state attorney general’s office identified the trooper on Saturday as Matthew Merrill, who has been a law enforcement officer for about 11 years. The attorney general’s office has said Merrill stopped a vehicle driven by 45-year-old Mark Clermont, of Whitefield, on Wednesday night in Dalton. Authorities say there was an exchange of gunfire between the trooper and Clermont, who was armed with a rifle and a handgun, and responding officers found Clermont dead at the scene.

