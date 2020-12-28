Advertisement

NY lawmakers set special session to extend eviction ban

NY lawmakers set special session to extend eviction ban
NY lawmakers set special session to extend eviction ban(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York lawmakers plan to convene for a special session to pass a bill extending the state’s ban on residential evictions past its Jan. 1 deadline.

State Senate and Assembly leaders announced Monday’s session on Sunday.

The bill applies to evictions related to the coronavirus pandemic. Pending evictions and those begun within a month of when the bill takes effect would be put on hold to allow people to submit a “hardship declaration” that would prevent any evictions until May 1.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently pledged to extend the current eviction moratorium beyond its Jan. 1 expiration but legislators said their measure would broaden protection.

