NY lawmakers set special session to extend eviction ban

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York lawmakers plan to convene for a special session to pass a bill extending the state’s ban on residential evictions past its Jan. 1 deadline.

State Senate and Assembly leaders announced Monday’s session on Sunday.

The bill applies to evictions related to the coronavirus pandemic. Pending evictions and those begun within a month of when the bill takes effect would be put on hold to allow people to submit a “hardship declaration” that would prevent any evictions until May 1.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently pledged to extend the current eviction moratorium beyond its Jan. 1 expiration but legislators said their measure would broaden protection.

