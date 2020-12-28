Advertisement

Pine Island Farm welcomes Christmas tree drop-offs for goats

By Katharine Huntley
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 11:46 PM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Rather than throwing Christmas trees on the curb, you can turn it into a snack for some local farm animals.

At Pine Island Farm in Colchester, the nearly 400 goats can chomp on used Christmas trees throughout the winter. The trees can also serve as a playground.

The goats love climbing and jumping on top of the logs, which keeps them warm on cold days.

“If they feel like it’s a cold day I notice a cold windy afternoon they’d rather stay inside and they can come outside and fight and play and exercise makes the body warm,” says farmer Chuda Dhaurali.

Anyone who wants to donate a tree is encouraged to drop them off near the goat barns at Pine Island Farm.

