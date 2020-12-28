Two arrested after UMall parking lot incident

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people are in trouble after a weekend incident in the University Mall parking lot.

Police say they responded to the South Burlington mall for reports of an unresponsive female in the driver’s seat of a car Saturday afternoon.

When they got there, we’re told the woman woke up and was identified as Angel Lee. Anthony Duchaine, the passenger, initially gave a false name and was found to have warrants for his arrest.

Police say both of them refused to leave their car and drove forward before officers were able to control the situation.

We’re told the car was taken so officers could apply for a search warrant.

Lee was cited for impeding officer and resisting arrest. Duchaine was held on two active warrants.

