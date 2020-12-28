Advertisement

Vermont's Fairbanks Museum moving forward on $2.5M expansion

The Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium's expansion design
The Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium's expansion design(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Dec. 27, 2020
ST. JOHNBURY, Vt. (AP) - Vermont’s Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium is another step closer to the first major expansion on the historic St. Johnsbury building dedicated to natural sciences.

The Museum Trustees voted earlier this month to move forward with the nearly $2.5 million addition. The project will create a 6,000-square-foot, 3-story science annex. The new space will house hands-on exhibits for astronomy and meteorology. If all goes according to plan it will be open to the public within a year. The museum has raised about $2.1 million of the anticipated $2.5 million to construct the addition with a number of grants, donations and pledges.

