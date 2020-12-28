What will federal stimulus package mean for Vermont unemployment?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Tens of thousands of unemployed Vermonters are looking to the federal government for answers about what the latest stimulus package means for unemployment benefits.

Despite his concerns, President Trump signed the $900 billion relief package which includes an extension on federal unemployment benefits until mid-March. But there are still lots of unknowns about whether there will be a gap in benefits since the programs expired the day after Christmas.

The package signed into law extends unemployment programs for independent contractors and the pandemic emergency unemployment compensation program as long as they haven’t reached their maximum number of weeks.

People in these programs will receive $300 on top of their normal state benefit.

But President Trump signed the package Sunday night after the PUA program expired on Friday. Right now, it’s unclear what exactly that means for Vermont claimants or whether there will be a gap in their benefits.

The Vermont Department of Labor and others from across the country will get more details from the federal government Monday evening. But the labor department stresses that PUA and PEUC claimants don’t need to take any additional steps at this time and there will be an update on the labor department’s website when there’s an update.

As for specifics of what’s changing with this latest package, I’m told that we can expect to learn exact details Tuesday at Governor Scott’s COVID-19 press briefing.

In regard to the stimulus checks that are slated to go out to most Americans, it appears as though most Vermonters are still going to get a $600 stimulus check. President Trump and Democrats on Capitol Hill pushed for $2,000, but those negotiations are still ongoing.

