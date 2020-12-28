Your Max Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our last few days of 2020 and there will be some messy weather to go along with it!

A fast-moving clipper system brought some windy conditions and a few rain and snow showers this morning, and there will be a few more snow showers this evening as temperatures fall. Accumulations will be light, just a dusting to an inch or two and skies will be clearing out towards Tuesday morning.

Tuesday we expect plenty of sunshine, but it will be chilly and blustery. It will be cold overnight Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

During the day Wednesday it will warm up a bit as a frontal system approaches. We’ll see some sun in the morning but clouds will be increasing through the day.

The first part of this frontal system will come through from north to south on Thursday for the last day of 2020. The front will come along with a few snow and rain showers. Skies should clear out just in time to ring in the new year at midnight on Thursday night/Friday morning.

Right now, it looks like that frontal system will stay parked well to our south for the first day of 2021 on Friday, so there will be a bit of sunshine to start the day, then cloud up again later in the day as the second part of this frontal system comes back at us.

That second part will be stronger and will spread of variety of precipitation on Friday night through Saturday. Snow on Friday night will change to rain on Saturday, but there could be some sleet and freezing rain in between and roads and sidewalks could become slippery.

Most of Saturday will be rainy with a surge of warmer air coming in. That won’t last though as cold air returns late in the day, changing the rain back to snow. Again, be on the lookout for some sleet and/or freezing rain during that transition, and again, roads and sidewalks could become slippery.

Sunday will be the better of the days of the first weekend of the new year, with partly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be following the progress of that messy frontal system as we go through the week, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with any changes that could impact your New Year’s Eve/Day plans.

