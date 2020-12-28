BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy last Monday of 2020, everyone! We have some minor weather action to deal with today, but as we make the transition from 2020 to 2021 later in the week, things may get a little messy.

A compact, fast-moving clipper system will be swinging through today with just a few snow and/or rain showers, ending up as a few snow showers into the early overnight hours as colder air comes in. The rain & snow showers won’t amount to much - just a dusting to an inch or so of snow in some of the higher elevations. We will be clearing out towards Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will feature lots of sunshine, but despite that, it will be chilly & blustery. And we are headed for a cold Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.

Then we’ll start to warm up again on Wednesday as a frontal system starts to move our way from the NW. Wednesday will start with some sun, but then it will cloud up again.

The first part of this frontal system will come through from north to south on Thursday for the last day of 2020. The front will come along with a few snow & rain showers again. Skies should clear out just in time to ring in the new year at midnight on Thursday night/Friday morning.

Right now, it looks like that frontal system will stay parked well to our south for the first day of 2021 on Friday, so there will be a bit of sunshine to start the day, then cloud up again later in the day as the second part of this frontal system comes back at us.

That second part will be stronger and will spread of variety of precipitation on Friday night through Saturday. Snow on Friday night will change to rain on Saturday, but there could be some sleet & freezing rain in between. Most of Saturday will be rainy with a surge of warmer air coming in. Then it will turn colder again late in the day, changing the rain back to snow. Again, there could be some sleet and/or freezing rain during that transition.

Sunday will be the better of the days of the first weekend of the new year, with partly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be following the progess of that messy frontal system as we go through the week, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with any changes that could impact your New Year’s Eve/Day plans. -Gary

