Bath & Body Works to close in the Berlin Mall

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - A big box store will be leaving the Berlin Mall in January.

According to a Facebook post, Bath & Body Works say they will be closing up shop January 23 for good.

It is with heavy hearts that we share with you that the Berlin Bath and Body Works will be closing our doors January... Posted by Bath & Body Works Berlin, VT on Monday, December 28, 2020

They say they want to thank all their loyal customers who have supported the location for 30 years.

The Bath & Body Works store at the University Mall in South Burlington will stay open.

