Bath & Body Works to close in the Berlin Mall
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - A big box store will be leaving the Berlin Mall in January.
According to a Facebook post, Bath & Body Works say they will be closing up shop January 23 for good.
They say they want to thank all their loyal customers who have supported the location for 30 years.
The Bath & Body Works store at the University Mall in South Burlington will stay open.
