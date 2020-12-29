Cats roll by 20 at NJIT

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM women’s basketball team opened the game on a 16-4 run and never looked back as the Cats routed NJIT 65-45 Monday afternoon in Newark, New Jersey.

It was a total team effort as senior captain Josie Larkins and freshman guard Madelyn Roel led Vermont with 12 points apiece.

Sophomores Emma Utterback and Delaney Richason chipped in with 11 points and ten points and 11 rebounds respectively and freshman Anna Olson, the reigning America East rookie of the week, scored seven points and had a game high 4 assists.

With the win, the Vermont women improve to 2-2 on the season

